Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Eileen Fries
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Molony Fries

Add a Memory
Eileen Molony Fries Obituary
Eileen Molony Fries

- - FRIES, Eileen Molony, 84, devoted daughter of Saloma Brewer Molony and William Francis Molony, beloved mother of Julie (Scott) Howell, David (Christine) Fries, Patricia Fries Montagno, Beth (Frank) Fries, and Daniel Fries. Loving grandmother of Jake Howell, Katharine Chamberlin, John Chamberlin, Michael Howell, Benjamin Fries, and great-grandmother of Addison Grace. Dear sister of Ann (Marshall) Desmond, Daniel (Janet) Molony, and Patricia (Len) Babb.

Eileen worked as a registered nurse prior to starting a family and raising five children. She and her husband Dave enjoyed a long and loving marriage, and were the fiercest and loyalist of advocates for each other. She was an extraordinary mother, beloved by her children, raising them with love, affection, and humor.

"Aunt Een" especially adored her nieces and nephews. Thank you ALL for being such a joyful part of her life: Marianne Desmond James, Sharon Desmond, Katy Desmond, Darrah Desmond Cousino, Mike Desmond, Tim Desmond, Molly Desmond Bergin, Kevin Desmond, Tim Molony, Debbie Molony Newton, Tom Molony, Joe Molony, Jack Molony, Kate Babb Shone, and Michael Babb.

"Mrs. Fries" was always the FUN-MOM, and the neighbor kids, and her children's friends, liked to congregate at her house. Much later on in their lives, Eileen's children realized that her wicked sense of humor, generosity with sugary snacks, and set of lawn jarts, weren't the primary reason for their frequent visits. The reason was her. Eileen treated her kid's friends, classmates, and neighbors, with dignity. She listened, she cared, she showed them love, with no expectations, except that they laugh with her, and occasionally accept fashion and grooming tips.

Eileen loved to laugh. She loved a buttery Chardonnay. She loved the Cincinnati Bengals. She loved sending food back and having it taken off her bill. She loved speaking her mind. She loved not exercising. She loved (most) people. But most of all, she loved reading a good book on the beach sitting next to Dave, soaking in the sun.

Special thank you to Sarah Meece for all of your many kindnesses.

Visitation will be at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., 45202 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:30 AM til time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.

Eileen requested memorials be made to (Visit Donate.LLS.org) in honor of her cherished sister, Patricia Babb. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -