Eileen Molony Fries
- - FRIES, Eileen Molony, 84, devoted daughter of Saloma Brewer Molony and William Francis Molony, beloved mother of Julie (Scott) Howell, David (Christine) Fries, Patricia Fries Montagno, Beth (Frank) Fries, and Daniel Fries. Loving grandmother of Jake Howell, Katharine Chamberlin, John Chamberlin, Michael Howell, Benjamin Fries, and great-grandmother of Addison Grace. Dear sister of Ann (Marshall) Desmond, Daniel (Janet) Molony, and Patricia (Len) Babb.
Eileen worked as a registered nurse prior to starting a family and raising five children. She and her husband Dave enjoyed a long and loving marriage, and were the fiercest and loyalist of advocates for each other. She was an extraordinary mother, beloved by her children, raising them with love, affection, and humor.
"Aunt Een" especially adored her nieces and nephews. Thank you ALL for being such a joyful part of her life: Marianne Desmond James, Sharon Desmond, Katy Desmond, Darrah Desmond Cousino, Mike Desmond, Tim Desmond, Molly Desmond Bergin, Kevin Desmond, Tim Molony, Debbie Molony Newton, Tom Molony, Joe Molony, Jack Molony, Kate Babb Shone, and Michael Babb.
"Mrs. Fries" was always the FUN-MOM, and the neighbor kids, and her children's friends, liked to congregate at her house. Much later on in their lives, Eileen's children realized that her wicked sense of humor, generosity with sugary snacks, and set of lawn jarts, weren't the primary reason for their frequent visits. The reason was her. Eileen treated her kid's friends, classmates, and neighbors, with dignity. She listened, she cared, she showed them love, with no expectations, except that they laugh with her, and occasionally accept fashion and grooming tips.
Eileen loved to laugh. She loved a buttery Chardonnay. She loved the Cincinnati Bengals. She loved sending food back and having it taken off her bill. She loved speaking her mind. She loved not exercising. She loved (most) people. But most of all, she loved reading a good book on the beach sitting next to Dave, soaking in the sun.
Special thank you to Sarah Meece for all of your many kindnesses.
Visitation will be at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., 45202 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:30 AM til time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.
Eileen requested memorials be made to (Visit Donate.LLS.org) in honor of her cherished sister, Patricia Babb. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020