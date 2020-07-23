1/1
Eileen Vasey
Eileen Vasey

Mason - Eileen M. Vasey (nee Vest), 86, July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vasey, devoted mother of Diane Gross, Judy Leisure (Anthony) & the late James Kenneth Gross, loving grandmother of Anthony Minnick, Brandon Leisure, Bradley Leisure, Dillon Leisure & Donye Cortese & great grandmother of 13, devoted daughter of the late Bonnie (nee Clark) & Fred Vest. Eileen was retired from Three Rivers Schools. She had a heart for the needy & a gift for securing & distributing resources. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan & a lover of marching bands. Visitation Mon., July 27, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to Hospice of Cinti. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
