Eileen Vasey
Mason - Eileen M. Vasey (nee Vest), 86, July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vasey, devoted mother of Diane Gross, Judy Leisure (Anthony) & the late James Kenneth Gross, loving grandmother of Anthony Minnick, Brandon Leisure, Bradley Leisure, Dillon Leisure & Donye Cortese & great grandmother of 13, devoted daughter of the late Bonnie (nee Clark) & Fred Vest. Eileen was retired from Three Rivers Schools. She had a heart for the needy & a gift for securing & distributing resources. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan & a lover of marching bands. Visitation Mon., July 27, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to Hospice of Cinti
