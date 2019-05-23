Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
611 Sycamore Street
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Delhi Township - Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Melvin J. Weber. Loving aunt of Eric (Carol) Vehr, Jenny (Mike) Byrne, Gerry Vehr, Chris (Nancy) Vehr, Nick (Laura) Vehr, Greg (Patti) Vehr, and Matt (Jodi) Vehr. Also survived by 22 great nieces and nephews and 30 great-great nieces and nephews of John and Lucille Vehr and many others from Lou's and Sheldon's families. Dear friend of Fr. Edward Pigott, S.J. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Alma (nee Frey) and her siblings, Lucille (Jack) Vehr, Lou (Ann) Kroner and Sheldon (Jean & Estelle) Kroner. In 2014, Eileen retired after 63 years with Kroner Dry Cleaners. She will be missed by all of her friends and the staff at Bayley Senior Living Community where she lived for the past 4 years. Passed away on May 21st at the age of 95. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25th from 8:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street Cincinnati, OH 45202. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 23, 2019
