Cincinnati - nee Pywen, age 90, passed away April 4, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arnold Brinn, loving mother of Stuart (Deb) Brinn, Mark (Kathy) Brinn and Kenneth (Tona) Brinn, dear sister of the late Jack Pywen, grandmother of Kevin, Clarke, Ryan, Charlie, Andrew, Jared, Jordan and Carson Brinn, great grandmother of Lorelei. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cedar Village Nursing Home would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com.
