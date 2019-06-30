Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Elaine Androne
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greenhills
11195 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greenhills
11195 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Elaine C. (Thompson) Androne


1948 - 2019
Elaine C. (Thompson) Androne Obituary
Elaine C. Androne (nee Thompson)

Fairfield - Loving wife of Nicholas Androne for 50 years. Devoted mother of Ryan (Julie) Androne. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Erin, Brooke, Haley and Kyle. Dear sister of Philip (Pam) Thompson and the late Charlene Weichold. Loving aunt of John Weichold III, Jeffrey Thompson and Stephen Thompson. Departed on June 28, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at First Baptist Church of Greenhills, 11195 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, 45218. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
