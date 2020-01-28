Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Berninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine C. (Byrne) Berninger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine C. (Byrne) Berninger Obituary
Elaine C. Berninger (Byrne)

Cincinnati - Elaine C. Berninger (Byrne), age 77 passed away January 28, 2020. She is survived by beloved husband Jack, children: John, Joe (Rebecca Guerin), Jeff (Johanna Villagran), Bonnie (Tom) Forbes, Maria (Hugues) Bertrand, and 15 grandchildren. Visitation will be at 8:00 a.m. Friday, January 31 at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, followed by Mass at 10:00am. A celebration of life will be held at immediately after Mass at a location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooperative for Education and Idea Global, checks should be made payable to Cooperative for Education, 2300 Montana Ave, Suite 401, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -