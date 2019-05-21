Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Buffalo Cemetery
Cheektowaga, OH
Cincinnati - (nee Banck) age 83 of Cincinnati passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Jack H. Geis for 60 years. Loving mother of Mark (Gayla) Geis, J. Gary Geis and Jill (Bruce) Henry. Dear grandmother of Kristopher (Sherry), Kelly (Will), Paige and Claire. Great grandmother of Raina, Ryleigh, Serenity and Samuel. Dear sister of the late Alan Burnett. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very dear friends. Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Buffalo Cemetery in Cheektowaga, N.Y. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences may be made at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 21, 2019
