Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
3565 Hubble Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Gleason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Gleason Obituary
Elaine Gleason

Colerain Twp. - Elaine Rose Gleason (nee Stath), beloved wife of 62 years to John M. Gleason. Devoted mother of John (Kathy) Gleason and Cindy (Michael) Kelley. Loving grandmother of Ryan (Toni) Gleason, Amanda (Scott) Drake and Justin (Jen) Gleason. Great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Jay (late Charlie) Lipps, Frank (Kitty) Stath and the late Bill Stath. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Elaine passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Road on Saturday (Feb. 23) at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed to the family at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now