|
|
Elaine Gleason
Colerain Twp. - Elaine Rose Gleason (nee Stath), beloved wife of 62 years to John M. Gleason. Devoted mother of John (Kathy) Gleason and Cindy (Michael) Kelley. Loving grandmother of Ryan (Toni) Gleason, Amanda (Scott) Drake and Justin (Jen) Gleason. Great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Jay (late Charlie) Lipps, Frank (Kitty) Stath and the late Bill Stath. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Elaine passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Road on Saturday (Feb. 23) at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed to the family at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019