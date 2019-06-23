Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Elaine Isphording Obituary
Elaine Isphording

Cincinnati - (nee Schuster) loving wife of the late John R. "Jack" Isphording; devoted mother of: Scott (Shelly) Isphording, & Michele (Jay) Gramke; wonderful grandma of: Samuel Adams, Mia Gramke, Erika & Gunnar Isphording. Sister of the late JoAnn Sloneker. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Mon., June 24, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the Blessing Service at 12 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison. Full obit at www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019
