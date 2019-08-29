|
Elaine Levine Maller
Palm Harbor - 89, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 2, 1929 to Anna and Jack Barr, Elaine spent her childhood surrounded by a large, loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She moved to Palm Harbor, FL in 1989 to be closer to her children and their growing families.
Playing bridge, mahjong, tennis, golf, and traveling were some of her favorite pastimes. Elaine was also a long-time volunteer at Suncoast Hospice, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her past husbands, Leon Levine and Allan ("Al") Maller and her sister Ruth Barr. Elaine is survived by her children Ilene Goodelman (Arthur), Debbie Kaplan (Kerry of blessed memory), and Jami Schulman (Brian); grandchildren Joshua Goodelman, Lauren Goodelman Malloney (Brendan), Lauren Kaplan Achurra (Kiko), Zachary Kaplan (Marissa), Jori Kaplan, Alyson Kaplan, Levi Schulman, and Micah Schulman; great grandchildren Jackson and Lindsey Malloney and Sienna, Kayden and Bria Achurra; and stepchildren Robyn Greenberg (Bryan), Debbie Maller and Henry Maller.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at Love Brothers Cemetery located at 1619 Rosemont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Suncoast Hospice, 2675 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (www.suncoasthospice.org). www.davidcgross.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019