Elaine Niforos Tsitouris



Cincinnati - Elaine Niforos Tsitouris, 70, died unexpectedly September 9, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born February 25, 1950, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of John and Rosa (Petalas) Niforos. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC, then Elon College for one year. After meeting Andy Tsitouris, the two were married in 1975 and then relocated to Columbus where their only son Dustin was born. When he was four, the family moved to Cincinnati, where Elaine worked primarily as a data specialist for the Kings School District for 21 years. She retired in 2017. Elaine and Andy celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in March of 2020. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother and Nona. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and loved them all unconditionally. She adored shopping and the beach. Elaine is survived by her husband, Andy Tsitouris; brother, Alex Niforos (Jamey Benson); sister Maria Kraus (Robert); son, Dustin Tsitouris (Courtney); two grandchildren, James and Max Tsitouris; and nieces and nephews, Rosanne, Liza, Ellen, Foster, Chris, Alex, and Kate. A private visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH, followed by a private formal service at the Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224.









