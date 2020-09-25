Elaine R. Oscherwitz
Elaine R. Oscherwitz nee Okrent, age 99, passed away September 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Milton Oscherwitz, devoted mother of Steven J. (Cynthia L. Schumacher M.D.) Oscherwitz MFA of School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the late Karen O. Deutsch, mother-in-law of Jeff Deutsch, loving sister of the late Ruth Okrent Shosteck of Washington, D.C., dear grandmother of Ryan (Rachael) and Josh (Erin) Deutsch, great grandmother of Evan, Jordan and Alex Deutsch. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society
