1/
Elaine R. Oscherwitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine R. Oscherwitz

Elaine R. Oscherwitz nee Okrent, age 99, passed away September 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Milton Oscherwitz, devoted mother of Steven J. (Cynthia L. Schumacher M.D.) Oscherwitz MFA of School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the late Karen O. Deutsch, mother-in-law of Jeff Deutsch, loving sister of the late Ruth Okrent Shosteck of Washington, D.C., dear grandmother of Ryan (Rachael) and Josh (Erin) Deutsch, great grandmother of Evan, Jordan and Alex Deutsch. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weil Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved