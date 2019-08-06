Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Bellarime Chapel at Xavier University
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Bellarime Chapel at Xavier University
Elaine (Duwel) Rolfes

Elaine Rolfes (Duwel)

- - Elaine Rolfes (Duwel), loving wife of Ernie Rolfes. Loving mother of Tim (Shelli) Rolfes, Nancy (Robert) Nead, Mike (Karen) Rolfes, Betsy (Tom) Scherpenberg, Julie (Andy) Smith, and Dave (Priya) Rolfes. Cherished siblings of Theresa Thiemann, Maggie Bollin, Dick Duwel, the late Jane Grossheim, Patty Duwel Nobis, and Jerry Duwel M.D. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Aug. 4, 2019. Age 85 years. Visitation on Thur. Aug. 8, from 9 to 10:25 AM and Mass of Christian Burial on Thur. at 10:30 AM at Bellarime Chapel at Xavier University. Remembrances may be made to Tender Mercies of Cincinnati. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
