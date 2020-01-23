|
|
Elaine Schmidt
Colerain Twp. - Elaine H. Schmidt (nee Heuer), beloved wife of Timothy C. Schmidt. Devoted mother of Rob (Michelle) Morse and Barb (Adam) Kidwell. Step-mother of Jeff Schmidt, Chris (Donnie) Blankenship and Laurie (John) Patrick. Loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. God-mother of Lori Brinker and Randy Teppe. Dear sister of Diane, Donna "Chris", Martha, Chris and the late Ray. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Elaine passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 64. She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Jan. 25) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 W. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020