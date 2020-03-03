Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Senft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Senft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Senft Obituary
Elaine Senft

Green Twp. - Elaine C. Senft (nee Kramer), beloved wife of the late Robert W. Senft. Devoted mother of Steven (Beth) Senft, Thomas (Carrie) Senft, Trish (Mark) Lassandro, Clare (Stan) Lotscher, Mary Campbell, and Robert (late Renee) Senft. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of her twin brother the late Gene (Barb) Kramer, late Robert (late Betty) Kramer and late Richard (Mary) Kramer. Elaine passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (March 7) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. Memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now