Elaine Senft
Green Twp. - Elaine C. Senft (nee Kramer), beloved wife of the late Robert W. Senft. Devoted mother of Steven (Beth) Senft, Thomas (Carrie) Senft, Trish (Mark) Lassandro, Clare (Stan) Lotscher, Mary Campbell, and Robert (late Renee) Senft. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of her twin brother the late Gene (Barb) Kramer, late Robert (late Betty) Kramer and late Richard (Mary) Kramer. Elaine passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (March 7) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. Memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020