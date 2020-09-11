1/1
Elaine Singleton
Cincinnati - Elaine B. Singleton, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at VITAS Hospice Center following a long illness. Elaine was born on August 25, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest of two siblings to James V. Blackwood and Margaret Bellamy Blackwood Monselle. She married Philip Singleton, and they had two daughters together, Kim Singleton and Rebecca Costello. She was preceded in death by her partner, Mary Beth Debs, and dear friend, Shelby Green. She is survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Elaine held two master's degrees from the University of Cincinnati, and she taught English for many years. Early in her career, she enjoyed traveling and taught for a year in Japan. She had a passion for learning and language. For years, she could often be seen walking on Ludlow Avenue and spent a lot of wonderful time hanging out at Sitwell's and the Proud Rooster. Her friends and family used these words to describe her -- smart, complex, kind, wise, self-possessed, and fierce. An avid reader, Elaine explored radical ideas and philosophies throughout her life. Elaine and Mary Beth cultivated a small community of friends who inspired her spiritually and intellectually. In place of flowers, the family hopes you would donate to one of Elaine's favorite organizations, the Public Library of Cincinnati or the ACLU. The family is holding a virtual memorial service via Zoom on Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 pm. To get the link to the memorial service, please email kim.singleton0101@gmail.com or rebecca.costello@aol.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
