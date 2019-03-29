|
|
Elaine Tripi
Cincinnati - Elaine (nee Cocomapas) Tripi of Cincinnati. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Joseph T. Tripi. Devoted mother of Susan (George) Palmer, Sharon (the late James) Hull, and Joanne (David) Shuman. Loving grandmother of Nicholas (Jane) Palmer, Alexis (Steven) Michalovich, Michael ( Cynthia) Shuman, SSG Aaron ( Karyann) Hull, Becky Shuman, and Lauren Hull. Proud great grandmother of 5 great grandchildren. Elaine is also survived by much loved nieces and nephews. She passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, where family and friends will be received from 9 AM until Mass. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Montgomery, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family of Elaine Tripi has initiated the lengthy process of establishing a scholarship for music students at Ball State University in Muncie in Indiana. Donations may be made to the ELAINE TRIPI MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND at any Fifth Third Bank location or mailed to Elaine's daughter, Susan. We thank you for kindly honoring Elaine's life-long musical talent. www.tufsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019