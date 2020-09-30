Elda Heil
(nee Trotta) Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert Heil, loving mother of Bob (Julie) Heil, Lynne (Brad) Seaburn and Ray (Kim) Heil, dear grandmother of Dan (Serenity), Christina (Anthony), Eric (Natalie), Amanda (Bob), Brandon, Donny and great-grandmother of Lucy, Holly, William, Lleyton, Gryffin, Adalind, Knox and Nash, dear sister of Charles (Betty) Trotta, Peach Trotta and Carol Trotta. Passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, October 5th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30am to 9:45am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Antoninus Church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Special Olympics
. www.vittstermeranderson.com