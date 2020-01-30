Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Eldon Boggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris – Gamble Cemetery
Annville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon "Peck" Boggs


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Eldon "Peck" Boggs Obituary
Eldon "Peck" Boggs

West Chester - Beloved husband of the late Ellen Boggs (nee McGee). Loving uncle of Susie Bush, Beverly Peace, Douglas Boggs, Mary Lou Holvenstot, Jackie Brock, Danny Hayes, Thomas Hayes, Penny Kettler, and the late Gary Boggs. Also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his siblings, Lucian Boggs, Louis Boggs, Dennis Boggs, Alice Burkhart, Faye Graves, Oakley Hayes, Shirley Gray, and Mae Boggs. Departed on January 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 5 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Burial will take place on Friday, February 7th at 2 pm at Morris - Gamble Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -