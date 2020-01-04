|
|
Eldon H. Leinen
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Diana G. (Lennartz) Leinen and Donna (Collopy) Kneip-Leinen. Loving father of Gregory (Therese) Leinen, Maria (Shannon) Graves, Jeffrey (Rebecca Barko) Leinen and Zachary Leinen. Grandfather of Steven & Ashley Leinen, Sara, Joshua and Koa Graves, Eldon and Eloise Leinen. Great grandfather of Tucker Rainey. Dear brother of Dorothy Conway and the late Dolores Pelzel. Visitation Wednesday, from 9 am until time of prayers at 10:15 am at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood), followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Jude Church (Bridgetown). Memorials may be made to . neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020