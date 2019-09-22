|
|
Eldon Raymond Warfel
Cincinnati - Eldon Raymond Warfel (Ray) passed away on September 16, 2019, age 76 years. Ray was a devoted husband to Linda Hanners Warfel for 39 years, a caring son-in-law to Kazuko Hanners, and a thoughtful brother-in-law to Edward T. Hanners. Ray was a dedicated son to Benton and Lois Warfel, a loyal brother to Clark and Michael Warfel, and a cherished family member to many relatives. After an international financial career, he enjoyed his retirement in Missouri and Ohio. Ray's friendly and humorous personality will be dearly missed by his family, friends, neighbors and professionals contacts. A private family visitation will be held on September 25, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232. Following the visitation, a burial will be held Sept 25, 2019 at the Spring Grove Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019