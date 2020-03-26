Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Eleanor Schweiger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Schweiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor A. Schweiger

Add a Memory
Eleanor A. Schweiger Obituary
Eleanor A. Schweiger

Montgomery - Loving wife of the late Frank A., cherished mother of Gloria (John) Causey, Cindy (John) Clark, Frank (Barb) Schweiger and Craig (Kim) Schweiger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan. Beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Montgomery, Ohio at the age of 89. A private burial will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park. A service for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund: LEC Foundation, 9840 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -