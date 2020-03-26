|
|
Eleanor A. Schweiger
Montgomery - Loving wife of the late Frank A., cherished mother of Gloria (John) Causey, Cindy (John) Clark, Frank (Barb) Schweiger and Craig (Kim) Schweiger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan. Beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Montgomery, Ohio at the age of 89. A private burial will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park. A service for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund: LEC Foundation, 9840 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020