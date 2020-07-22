1/1
Eleanor Behrmann
Eleanor Behrmann

Cincinnati - Eleanor Mitts Behrmann beloved wife of the late Robert A. Behrmann for 68 years passed away July 16 at the age of 103. Born in Stuartsville, KY, she was the daughter of Ott (O.L.) and Mary Flege Mitts. Loving mother of Michael (June) Behrmann and Ann (Lewis) Behrmann. Mom to Jorge Caparros Valderama and Ina Moers, American Field Students. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan (Rebecca), Zachary and Lars. Cherished great-grandmother of Gabriel, Kassia and Lillian. Cherished sister of the late Donald (Jessie) Mitts and Mary Louis (John) Evans. She and Bob were avid travelers, having visited all 50 states and 80 countries. She was witty and funny, with a great memory for family stories and politics. Mittsy was the Matriarch of a large extended family. Adored aunt of Janice (Cecil) Thomas, Donald (Donnie) Mitts, Rosemary (Fred) Culbertson, Robert (Kathy) Mitts, Ellen (Tom) Seibert, John (Diane) Evans, Danna (Troy) Hinkle, Stacy (Mike) Hinchey and numerous children of her nieces and nephews. Mittsy earned her PhD in Chemistry at Iowa State in 1943, as one of very few women with a PhD in Chemistry at that time. After working at Harvard, Mittsy built an excellent career as a chemistry professor at the University of Cincinnati. There will be no services at the time. Memorial contributions may be given to the Peaslee Center, 215 E. 14th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
