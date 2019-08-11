Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Eleanor Dumler
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Cincinnati - Eleanor (nee Gehlenborg), beloved wife of Jerry Dumler. Loving aunt of Steve (the late Bonnie) Haas, Jenny (Joseph) Heckler, Christine Haas, Phil (Sue) Haas, David (Cathy) Dawes, Judy (David) Flaig, Susan (Bob Berberich) Dawes, James (Kathy) Lawson, and Terry (Tara) Mayer. Also survived by many family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Gehlenborg and sisters Rose Haas, Hermina Dawes and Juanita Johnson. Passed away Thursday, Aug. 8th, 2019. Age 86. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug 15th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
