Eleanor Froehlich
Westwood
- - Eleanor R. Froehlich, beloved sister of Hilda Froehlich, the late Alfred Froehlich and the late Helene Holtmann Huber, survived by nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Retired from Pogue's Department Store. Died, Sunday, July 5, 2020 age 98. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 10:30 AM until the prayer service at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
