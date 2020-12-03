Eleanor "Betty" Snyder (nee Molloy)
CINCINNATI - widow of Charles Snyder and George Schlegel. Betty died of natural causes on November 27. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Schlegel (Tom), her stepson Robert Snyder, and her grandson Jonathan David Schlegel. Betty is survived by her sons John Schlegel of Newport Beach CA, Daniel Schlegel of Tucson, AZ, and David (Carol) of Cincinnati, Daughter in Law Kelly King Schlegel, and Stepdaughter Joann Gerardi of San Diego, CA. Grandmother of Jayna Schimberg (Daniel), Daniel Schlegel, and Samuel Schlegel, and great grandmother of Jonathan David McCafferty. Step grandmother of Martha Donithan and Virginia "Ginny" Boyer. Aunt of numerous Molloy nieces and nephews.
Betty was a member of St Clare parish in College Hill. She was involved in many organizations Including PTA, Providence Hospital Auxiliary, (where she served as an officer and president), Maketewah Country Club, The Cincinnati Club, and the Town Club. Betty was a world traveler and visited many countries in Europe, Scandinavia, and Southeast Asia.
Due to covid there will be a private burial with a celebration of Betty's life at a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to St Claire's Church, 1443 Cedar Ave. Cincinnati OH 45224 ( stclareparish.weshareonline.org ) Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com