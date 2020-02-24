Services
West Chester - Eleanor Stephens aka Duffy, 6-21-1934 - 2-13-2020. Duffy had a great love for boating, skiing and fishing. She loved and wrote poetry. She was a certified E.M.T. with the Aurora, IN life squad. She retired from Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, Inc. after a 40 year career. Duffy leaves behind her partner of 36 yrs. M.J. Gorman, Sue & Scott Morin, many nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of Life will be at the Spring Grove Funeral Home in Tri-County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. Donations to Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Rd. 45011.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Mar. 8, 2020
