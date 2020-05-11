Eleanora Louise (Martin) Gehlert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanora Louise (nee Martin) Gehlert

Goshen - Born on January 12, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Wilson. Loving mother of Carole (Keith) Dabney. Caring grandmother of Anthony Wilson, James Dabney and Kyle Dabney. Proud great-grandmother of Adison Dabney and Griffin Dabney. Dear sister of Howard "Junior" Martin, Jerry Martin and the late James Jones. Cherished daughter of the late Howard and Eleanor (nee Haefner) Martin. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. A private graveside service will be held Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved