Elenora L. Wilson (nee Lamm)



Elenora L. Wilson (nee Lamm) passed July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert E. Wilson, her mother and father: Virda & Roy Lamm and her brother: Eugene Lamm. Elenora lived a life full of love, family, friends, travel and worked well into her 80s. Elenora was a loving and devoted mother to her 3 daughters, Linda (Charles) Brixey, Gail (Roger) Henthorn, Karen (the late Wayne) Lurix and her (adopted) daughter, Debbie (Marty) Meeker. She loved, and was loved, by 6 grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Hacker, Aaron Brixey, Deirdre Brixey, Cheryl Brixey, Carl Lurix and Brett Lurix, as well as 5 great grandchildren, Madison and Carter Hacker, Lilian Brixey and Adele and Elise Lurix. We will miss her kind hearted spirit, zest for life, beautiful smile, love and strong faith. Rest in Peace Mom. Visitation is at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. July 18, from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Due to the Covid 19 the Funeral Service will be Private and Masks are Required.









