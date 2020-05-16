Dr. Eligio Casile Jr.
Green Twp. - Dr. Eligio Osea Casile Jr., beloved husband of Agnes (nee Basa) Casile. Devoted father of Arlene (Jim) Schutte, Alisa Casile-Palazzolo, Anson Casile, Almer (Katy) Casile Aleth (Robert) Rhoades and the late Armin Casile. Loving grandfather of Nico (Cassandra), Aidan, Armin, Alex, Andrew, Aaron, Abigail, Max, Samantha, Oliver, Ella, Jack Eligio, Eligio Dean and Lee Osea. Son of the late Eligio and Gabriella (nee Osea) Casile Sr. Dr. Casile passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a doctor of Anesthesiology where he spent most of his career in Northern Ohio at Lima Memorial and St. Rita Hospital. In addition, he had a pain clinic to help bring comfort to those in need. He generously volunteered his time and supporting his strong catholic faith at surrounding churches. Visitation at Little Flower Church, 5560 Kirby Ave. on Tuesday (May 19) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be lived streamed on Little Flower website (http://www.littleflower-church.org/). For the visitation and the mass social distancing will be practiced and the family would like those to attend to please wear a mask. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.