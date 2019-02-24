Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes Norman Chapel
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Elisabeth Von Benken


New York - Elisabeth Ann Von Benken "Betsy", age 72, dear sister of Sandra J. Von Benken (New York, NY) passed away on February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Von Benken and brother Patrick Hayden Von Benken. She was born in Hyde Park on April 23, 1946. She studied acting at Joan Littlewood Theatre Workshop in London and continued her acting career in New York for 20 years. Afterward, she worked at the New York Blood Center for another 20 years. She was very involved in the arts and drama in New York. Memorial service will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
