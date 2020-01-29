|
Elise Mesh
Boca Raton - Mesh, Elise, nee Schwartz, passed away January 29, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL, beloved wife of Gene Mesh, devoted mother of Charles Mesh (Diane Litwin), Sydney Harris (Michael) & Larry Mesh, loving grandmother of Aaron Mesh, Jordan Mesh (Natalie), Allison Mesh, Alana Harris, Sarah Rena Grodko (Josh), Chaim Harris (Meira), Rachel Gordon (Josh), Yakov Harris, great grandmother of Avi, Ezra and Racheli. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Friday, January 31, 2:00 P.M. Refer to website for details on Shiva and Donations.
www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020