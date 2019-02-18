|
Elise Waxler
Cincinnati - age 58, passed away February 16, 2019, beloved wife and partner of Donna Waxler nee Jordan, loving mother of Barry Waxler, dear sister of Will(Kim) Waxler, devoted aunt of Tabitha, Emily, Haily and great aunt to Killian. Graveside services Tuesday 1 PM, February 19 at the Golf Manor Cemetery, 2111 Anderson Ferry Rd. Cinti. OH 45238. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to or Rockdale Temple would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019