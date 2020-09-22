1/
Elizabeth Ann Walker "Liz" Glazer
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Walker Glazer

Milford - Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Walker Glazer (nee Arnold), born Nov. 10,1938 in Cincinnati, died Sept. 20, 2020 in Milford. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Beloved wife of James "Jim" W. Glazer, devoted mother of Beth Walker-Sutton and Bob (Kristy) Walker, caring step-mother of Ron Glazer, Cathy Gehring, Matt (Annette) Glazer, Tracy (Don) Moss, daughter of the late Earl D. and Elizabeth T. Arnold (nee Muschler), sister of the late Elaine Mueller, Evelyn Wolfangel, Earl "Dee" and Ed Arnold, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Liz was a Stephen's minister and long standing member of Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. She owned and operated Cherry Tree Nursery School for many years. Graveside Service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Sat. Sept. 26, at 1:00 PM. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church or to your favorite charity. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
