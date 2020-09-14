Elizabeth "Bettie" Burns
Cincinnati - Bettie Burns (nee Vogt) passed away early on September 11, 2020 just five days shy of her 92nd birthday. She had been living at West Chester Assisted Living and Memory Care in West Chester Ohio for the previous 9 months. She is survived by four living children: John P. Burns (Sharon), Michael W. Burns (Susan), Eileen M. Cheeseman (Thomas), and Barry J. Burns (Suzanne). She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Burns and her daughter Peggy Burns. Grandma Bettie is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Always an avid sports fan she enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and her beloved Xavier Musketeer basketball team. Although none of the family ever remember her playing tennis, she loved watching all the tournaments and had her favorite players she cheered and others she despised. Bettie grew up in St. Bernard with her twin brother Mike and their older sister Mary living in a two bedroom home with their parents and grandmother. She celebrated when Mary got married and she was able to move from a cot in her parent's bedroom to the second bedroom where she shared a double bed with her grandmother until she married Jack in 1949. She graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School and went into the workforce where she was employed for nearly 60 years in a variety of clerical positions in the Cincinnati area. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to any other charity of choice
