1/
Elizabeth "Bettie" Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Bettie" Burns

Cincinnati - Bettie Burns (nee Vogt) passed away early on September 11, 2020 just five days shy of her 92nd birthday. She had been living at West Chester Assisted Living and Memory Care in West Chester Ohio for the previous 9 months. She is survived by four living children: John P. Burns (Sharon), Michael W. Burns (Susan), Eileen M. Cheeseman (Thomas), and Barry J. Burns (Suzanne). She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Burns and her daughter Peggy Burns. Grandma Bettie is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Always an avid sports fan she enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and her beloved Xavier Musketeer basketball team. Although none of the family ever remember her playing tennis, she loved watching all the tournaments and had her favorite players she cheered and others she despised. Bettie grew up in St. Bernard with her twin brother Mike and their older sister Mary living in a two bedroom home with their parents and grandmother. She celebrated when Mary got married and she was able to move from a cot in her parent's bedroom to the second bedroom where she shared a double bed with her grandmother until she married Jack in 1949. She graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School and went into the workforce where she was employed for nearly 60 years in a variety of clerical positions in the Cincinnati area. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to any other charity of choice. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved