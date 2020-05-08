Elizabeth C. 'Beth' Tenoever
Cincinnati - Elizabeth C. 'Beth' Tenoever (nee Flannery), beloved wife of the late Joseph James Tenoever. Devoted mother of Joseph P., Ellen and Elizabeth A. Tenoever and Julie M. (Tim) Nienaber, all of Cincinnati, Patrick G. (Tami) Tenoever of Liberty Township, Michael F. (Kimberly) Tenoever of Durham N.C., Amy T. (John) Orr of Milford and Katie M. Tenoever of Washington, DC. Loving grandmother of Maura (Matt) Cobb, Matt, Patrick, Brian, Kate, Jordan, Ross, Sam, Max, Elizabeth, Zachary, Kodiak, Chase, Cole, Cordie and great grandchildren Will, Wyatt, Addelynn, Franklin and Sedona. Dear sister of the late John, Patrick and Joseph Flannery and Patricia Durso. Also preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Maude (nee Sheehy) Flannery. Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully and gracefully, age 94. Private services. Interment St. James Cemetery, Brooksville, KY. If desired, memorials may be made to the Msgr. Kennedy Scholarship Fund. c/o St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., Cinti, OH 45205. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.