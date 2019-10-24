Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Elizabeth Carol Smith Obituary
Elizabeth Carol Smith

Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Beth" Carol Smith beloved mother of Sabrina (Bryan Wilson) Smith. Loving grandmother of "baby on the way" Wyatt Wayne Wilson. Dear sister of Maggie, John Jr., Matt (Peggy), Amy (Jim Riegler), and Elain (Joe Heskamp). Cherished aunt of Adrienne, Ben (Mary), Candace (Kyle Lykins), and Natalie. Great aunt of Tucker and Evelyn. Preceded in death by her parents John and Joan Smith. Elizabeth passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at age 61. Beth was an Elvis Presley fanatic and fulfilled a lifelong dream visiting Graceland in 2014. She was proud of her career working over 20 years with University Hospital as a Kidney Transplant Assistant. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Gathering 1PM - 3PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Memorial Service to follow at 3PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
