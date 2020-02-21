Resources
Forest Park - Born in Coconut Grove, Fl on November 25, 1922. Passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frederic M. Curwin. Dear mother of Fred (the late Meryl) Curwin, Danna (the late John) Bankovskis, and Lisa (Dennis) Fox. Grandmother of three and great grandmother of six. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister. She was a longtime member of the Forest Park Women's Club. Memorials may be made to the . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -