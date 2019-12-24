Services
West Chester - (nee Nunn), age 96, passed away peacefully December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Docter, Sr; devoted mother of William "Bill" (Judith) Docter, Jr. and Donald (the late Janis) Docter; loving grandmother of Theodore (Tara) Docter, William (Lisa) Docter, III and Jared (Laura) Docter; great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Megan, Drew, Charlotte and Lydia; dear sister of the late Orion Nunn and Harry Yazell. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM held at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 6546 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Presbyterian Church or Grace Hospice. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
