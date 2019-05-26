|
|
Elizabeth Dornette
Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Bette" Ann, nee Smith- Beloved wife for 69 years to the late Clifford H. Dornette Jr. Devoted mother of John Jeffrey (Joan) Dornette, Ann (Jake) Ammann nee Dornette, and Bud (Mary) Dornette. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (the late Mike) Emigh, Sarah Haucke, Amee (Joe) Servaites, Abigayle (Dave) Kuhn, Allison (Ricky) Kathman, Scott (Angela) Beard and Stacy Beard. Also, survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Sister to Ross Smith, and the late Virginia S. Trammel. Former member of the Cincinnati Woman's Club, Westwood Woman's Club and the Delhi Garden Club. Passed away Saturday, May 18th at the age of 95 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30 at 10am until time of memorial service at 11am at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Inurnment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Cincinnati Woman's Club. www.springrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019