Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dornette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dornette

Obituary Condolences

Elizabeth Dornette Obituary
Elizabeth Dornette

Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Bette" Ann, nee Smith- Beloved wife for 69 years to the late Clifford H. Dornette Jr. Devoted mother of John Jeffrey (Joan) Dornette, Ann (Jake) Ammann nee Dornette, and Bud (Mary) Dornette. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (the late Mike) Emigh, Sarah Haucke, Amee (Joe) Servaites, Abigayle (Dave) Kuhn, Allison (Ricky) Kathman, Scott (Angela) Beard and Stacy Beard. Also, survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Sister to Ross Smith, and the late Virginia S. Trammel. Former member of the Cincinnati Woman's Club, Westwood Woman's Club and the Delhi Garden Club. Passed away Saturday, May 18th at the age of 95 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30 at 10am until time of memorial service at 11am at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Inurnment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Cincinnati Woman's Club. www.springrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now