Elizabeth Dysart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Dysart

Cincinnati - Elizabeth Dysart passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Elizabeth is the loving mother to Margaret and John Robert (Carolyn), grandmother to Robert, Luke, Ben and Sam, sister to Amelia, daughter to the late Robert and Helen Kotte. Elizabeth is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati. She was a long time resident of Clifton. She taught at McCauley High School and volunteered at the CAIN- Churches Active in Northside food pantry. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home beginning at noon until time of service at 1:00pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
01:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved