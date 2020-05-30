Elizabeth Dysart



Cincinnati - Elizabeth Dysart passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Elizabeth is the loving mother to Margaret and John Robert (Carolyn), grandmother to Robert, Luke, Ben and Sam, sister to Amelia, daughter to the late Robert and Helen Kotte. Elizabeth is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati. She was a long time resident of Clifton. She taught at McCauley High School and volunteered at the CAIN- Churches Active in Northside food pantry. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home beginning at noon until time of service at 1:00pm.









