Mt. Washington - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Bresser (nee Scherm) "The Rosary Lady" of Mt. Washington, died October 15, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Bresser, devoted mother of Mary (the late Dick) McCue, Alice (John) Kennedy, Maureen (Bob) Ostertag, Nancy (John) Duell, Donna (Jim) Magee, Bill Bresser, Vicki (Jerry) Gillespie, Irene (Don) Fine, Mark Bresser, Paul (Diana) Bresser, Joe (Allison) Bresser, Janet (John) Gauch, Jim Bresser, and the late John (Lilly) Bresser, loving sister of the late Mildred Miller, Dick Scherm and John R. Scherm. She is also survived by her 47 adored grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Friday, October 18th at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 9 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019