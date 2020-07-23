Elizabeth "Betty" H. Pittman
Pleasant Plain - Born to Letitia Cox and Silas Hawkins in a Covington KY home birth on 3/6/26. Raised in Cincinnati and married to Edgar Pittman, they raised 8 children: Linda Godsey, Patty Kurtz, Judy Judy, Donna Shaw, Mark Pittman, Sandy Pittman, Becky Streibick and John Pittman. She was grandmother to 17, great grandmother to 28 and great great grandmother to 2. Always a Champion for her children, she excelled as Chef, Artist, Teacher, Gardener, Seamstress, Conservationist, Storyteller, and Comedian. Betty was well known for her Beautiful looks, Vast knowledge of all topics and Delectable cooking. Thought to be Indestructible, it was still a surprise when she passed away peacefully at home on 7/22/20. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Memorial Service will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer in Blanchester on Tuesday 7/28/20 from 10 am to Noon.www.tuftsschildmeyer.com