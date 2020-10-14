1/1
Elizabeth Hill Carter
1963 - 2020
Cincinnati - Elizabeth Hill Carter September 2, 1963 to October 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of Denny T. Young and Lee Ault Carter (Shannon). Dear sister of Margot, Lee Jr, Cody Belzley (Seth) and step-sister of Gunner Blackmore (Anne). Devoted "Auntie Hill" to Liza and Cooper Belzley, Alice Blackmore, LuLu Nassif and Jacob Driscoll. Extended family includes a multitude of friends who are inspired by Hill's joy, love, creative spark and courage during her long battle with MS. Her light shined brightly and she is greatly missed. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Beechwood home. A celebration of Hill's life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Beechwood Home 2140 Pogue Ave 45208 or the Cincinnati Art Museum 953 Eden Park Drive 45202. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
