Elizabeth "Beth" Kelly Burridge
- - Elizabeth "Beth" Kelly Burridge, born September 16, 1952 in Cincinnati Ohio to Shirley Lawson and Robert Kelly, Beth passed away at home in the care of her family June 29, 2019. Survived by husband Jim, sons Danny and Jimmy, and grandchildren Naomi and Eli. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 6 at 10:30am, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (I.H.M), 7820 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. (Cincinnati OH, 45255). Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Beth showed us all how to live a courageous life. Beth loved her husband and instilled the best of values in her sons. Beth was a great friend to all who knew her. She gave herself fully to supporting the sick and elderly without expecting anything in return. In addition to being a devoted mother and grandmother, Beth worked for healthy childhood development through her work with the Girl Scouts, as a day care center director and inspector and later in life through her teaching at I.H.M. and volunteer at the Nature Center, where she fostered a love of nature in children. Through the faith that flowered within her we experienced a generosity of love that will live on through all that were lucky enough to know her. Oh, and Beth made the best cherry pie! T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 3, 2019