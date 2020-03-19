|
Elizabeth M. Pomerantz
Delhi - (nee Ollinger) beloved wife of the late Charles Pomerantz, loving mother of Janice Engels, Dan Pomerantz, Ed Pomerantz, Laura Dickman, Nancy Smith, Sharon Opkins and the late Charles M. Pomerantz, dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren, dear sister of Mary Vollner and the late John Ollinger, Nick Ollinger, Catherine Knapp, and Sister Mary Grace CSA, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020