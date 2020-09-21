1/
Elizabeth "Lisa" Pease
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Lisa" Pease

Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Lisa" Devin Pease passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Sept 16th. She is survived by her husband, David Pease III, her children David Pease IV, Fletcher Pease, Henry Pease, Elizabeth Pease, and her two brothers, David Brain and Michael Brain.

Lisa was born on August 22, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Devin and Helen Brain. Before devoting her time to raise her children, Lisa was a practicing attorney at Dinsmore and Shohl in Cincinnati. She was known for her keen intellect, strong faith, and boundless love for her friends and family.

She was eternally grateful for the support she and her family received during her battle with cancer. She would especially like to thank her four "moms," Ellen Smith, Janna McWilliams, Anne Jaroszewicz, and Heather Vance, who soared above the call of duty to care for her and her family. Lisa enjoyed life to the fullest up until the very end. Lisa's funeral service will be livestreamed at www.springgrove.org on Saturday September 26th at 10AM, and we invite everyone who wishes to join the family for a reception at the Cincinnati Country Club on Sunday, September 27th. Please RSVP by Thursday, September 24th to lisapease2020@gmail.com in order to attend the reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Christ Hospital Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved