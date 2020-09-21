Elizabeth "Lisa" Pease
Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Lisa" Devin Pease passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Sept 16th. She is survived by her husband, David Pease III, her children David Pease IV, Fletcher Pease, Henry Pease, Elizabeth Pease, and her two brothers, David Brain and Michael Brain.
Lisa was born on August 22, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Devin and Helen Brain. Before devoting her time to raise her children, Lisa was a practicing attorney at Dinsmore and Shohl in Cincinnati. She was known for her keen intellect, strong faith, and boundless love for her friends and family.
She was eternally grateful for the support she and her family received during her battle with cancer. She would especially like to thank her four "moms," Ellen Smith, Janna McWilliams, Anne Jaroszewicz, and Heather Vance, who soared above the call of duty to care for her and her family. Lisa enjoyed life to the fullest up until the very end. Lisa's funeral service will be livestreamed at www.springgrove.org
on Saturday September 26th at 10AM, and we invite everyone who wishes to join the family for a reception at the Cincinnati Country Club on Sunday, September 27th. Please RSVP by Thursday, September 24th to lisapease2020@gmail.com in order to attend the reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Christ Hospital Foundation.