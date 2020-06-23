Elizabeth Pelle "Betty" Swank
Elizabeth "Betty" Pelle Swank

Fairfield - Elizabeth "Betty" Pelle Swank passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020, at the age of 96. At her request, no memorial service has been scheduled at this time. For full obituary, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
