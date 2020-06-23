Elizabeth "Betty" Pelle Swank
Fairfield - Elizabeth "Betty" Pelle Swank passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020, at the age of 96. At her request, no memorial service has been scheduled at this time. For full obituary, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.