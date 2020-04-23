|
Elizabeth Schnure
West Chester - Elizabeth "Betty" Schnure, age 94, passed away April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Samuel Schnure. Loving mother of Lynn S. (Gregory) Hoff, Janice Holycross, William (Ann) Schnure and Katherine Schnure. Proud grandmother of Scott (Kim) Hoff, Wendy (Eric) Lemen, Jennifer Holycross, Melissa (David) Giambarone, Mitchell Schnure (deceased) and Abby Schnure. Great grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Ralph Granger. Retired Instructional Specialist at Winton Woods and continued to be involved in community and church related activities. Private entombment at Vine Street Hill Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church or to the .
tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020